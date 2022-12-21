Overview

Dr. Michael Hanzly Jr, DO is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Hanzly Jr works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.