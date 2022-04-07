Dr. Michael Hanus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hanus, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hanus, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Locations
Inspire Oncology15465 Tamiami Trl N Fl 34110, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 429-0400
Inspire Oncology8625 Collier Blvd Unit 102, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 429-0100Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanus is a good radiation oncologist, he is truly concerned about his patient, he’s all knowing and thorough! The techs are good expect for Angie at the Collier office, my s heckling calendar was wrong in a particular day and I waited 40 minutes before my treatment! When I told her about it, she was very abrupt and mean to me making me feel uncomfortable, I then went in for radiation and started to tear up because the way I was treated and the other tech told me she understood and consoled me ! I hope I never have to go back to the Collier office again if I ever need treatment again! I’d probably go to Bonita fl. Office!
About Dr. Michael Hanus, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of Hawaii
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanus.
