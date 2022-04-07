See All Radiation Oncologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Michael Hanus, MD

Radiation Oncology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Hanus, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Hanus works at Inspire Oncology in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inspire Oncology
    15465 Tamiami Trl N Fl 34110, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 429-0400
  2. 2
    Inspire Oncology
    8625 Collier Blvd Unit 102, Naples, FL 34114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 429-0100
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Bladder Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Bladder Cancer

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 07, 2022
    Dr. Hanus is a good radiation oncologist, he is truly concerned about his patient, he’s all knowing and thorough! The techs are good expect for Angie at the Collier office, my s heckling calendar was wrong in a particular day and I waited 40 minutes before my treatment! When I told her about it, she was very abrupt and mean to me making me feel uncomfortable, I then went in for radiation and started to tear up because the way I was treated and the other tech told me she understood and consoled me ! I hope I never have to go back to the Collier office again if I ever need treatment again! I’d probably go to Bonita fl. Office!
    Sandra Honick — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Hanus, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639172588
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Internship
    • University Of Hawaii
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hanus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

