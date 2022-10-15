Overview

Dr. Michael Hanowell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, GA. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Jasper Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and Piedmont Walton Hospital.



Dr. Hanowell works at NEWTON MEDICAL CENTER in Covington, GA with other offices in Monroe, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.