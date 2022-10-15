See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Covington, GA
Dr. Michael Hanowell, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Hanowell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, GA. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Jasper Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and Piedmont Walton Hospital.

Dr. Hanowell works at NEWTON MEDICAL CENTER in Covington, GA with other offices in Monroe, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Covington Office
    5126 Hospital Dr NE, Covington, GA 30014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 225-0098
  2. 2
    Monroe Office
    2151 W Spring St, Monroe, GA 30655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 225-0098
  3. 3
    Georgia Urology PA
    4142 Mill St Ne, Covington, GA 30014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 225-0098

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jasper Memorial Hospital
  • Piedmont Newton Hospital
  • Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
  • Piedmont Walton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Hanowell, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316124894
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Internship
    • Franklin Square Hospital Of The University Of Maryland
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Undergraduate School
    • Bucknell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hanowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanowell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanowell has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanowell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

