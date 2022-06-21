Dr. Michael Hannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hannon, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hannon, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.
Locations
Spalding Surgical Group120 S Spalding Dr Ste 401, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 860-3048
Beverly Hills99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 304, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 362-3099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I actually had a left total hip replacement (24) years ago, with excellent outcomes by a surgeon who at the time was considerate to be the best of his generation. I recognized the disease progression with osteoarthritis in my right hip (as previously in my left hip), and after much research on the best orthopedic surgery center in So. Cal. (Cedars-Sinai), and the best implant device (Stryker) and leading technology (Mako Robotic Assist); I sought out Dr. Hannon who utilized all (3) of these. The whole procedure went very smoothly and at recovery I had no need for strong pain meds, and I was up and using the walker the same day. In (8) weeks, I was walking (2) miles regularly unaided; and now in (12) weeks, I can say that I have full use of my right leg; equal to, if not better than my left side! I am very fortunate to be in the care of Dr. Hannon, and I can say without any reservations that he is the best of his generation (although he is much too humble to accept such a complement)!
About Dr. Michael Hannon, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1043486137
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- NYU/Bellevue Med Ctr
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Notre Dame
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.