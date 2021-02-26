Overview

Dr. Michael Hannigan, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Hannigan works at Baptist Health Urgent Care - Westport Road in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.