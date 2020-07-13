Dr. Michael Hanes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hanes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hanes, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Hanes works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville Spine Center10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 201, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 223-3321
-
2
Mg-neurosurgery-uhcmc11100 Euclid Ave Ste B270, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-2562
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanes?
Dr. Haines is a professional caring for his patients. He also performed surgery on a pain pump I was having and took every precaution possible to make sure I didn't overdose from the sudden medication changes. I was saddened when he was transferred to the St. Augustine office from Jax. You are lucky to have him handle your care.
About Dr. Michael Hanes, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1760708473
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanes works at
Dr. Hanes has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.