Dr. Michael Hanemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hanemann, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hanemann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Hanemann works at
Locations
-
1
Michael S Hanemann Jr MD LLC5233 Dijon Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 766-2166
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanemann?
I was interested in losing the "waddle" of skin under my chin, but Dr. Hanemann improved that and more. His staff is friendly and professional, and Dr. Hanemann obviously loves his job, which makes the entire process more positive. I am in my early 70s, so there was obviously a wonderful result--smoother skin, less jowl, and yet, as my son says, you look like yourself but better.
About Dr. Michael Hanemann, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1457573065
Education & Certifications
- Uab Highlands / Grotting Plastic Surgery
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Lsu Department Of Surgery
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- University of Texas
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanemann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanemann works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanemann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.