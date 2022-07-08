Dr. Michael Hancock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hancock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hancock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hancock, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Major Hospital.
Dr. Hancock works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists Indianapolis5230 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 865-5904
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Major Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hancock?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Hancock for 11 years now. He is absolutely one of the best doctors I have ever seen. He takes the time to listen and care for his patients. I have referred many people to him.
About Dr. Michael Hancock, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1588745343
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine - Endocrinology
- Indiana University School of Medicine - Internal Medicine
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hancock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hancock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hancock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hancock works at
Dr. Hancock has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hancock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hancock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hancock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hancock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hancock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.