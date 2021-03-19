Dr. Michael Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Han, MD
Dr. Michael Han, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Neurological Associates of Long Island1991 Marcus Ave Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I would be happy to recommend Dr. Han to my family and friends. He is a sympathetic listener and very easy to talk to. He almost always runs on time and one never feels rushed during his office visits. We feel very lucky that he was recommended to us. I could not ask for a better doctor.
About Dr. Michael Han, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1346489689
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Brown Univ
- Neurology
Dr. Han has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Han speaks Korean and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
