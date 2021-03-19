Overview

Dr. Michael Han, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Han works at Neurological Associates of Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.