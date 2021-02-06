Dr. Michael Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hamilton, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hamilton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They completed their residency with Martin Luther King Jr Genl
Dr. Hamilton works at
Locations
Office333 E Nutwood St, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Hamilton, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1427107366
Education & Certifications
- Martin Luther King Jr Genl
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
