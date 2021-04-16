See All Podiatrists in Florence, AL
Overview

Dr. Michael Hames, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florence, AL. They graduated from DPM - Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.

Dr. Hames works at Hames Foot Clinic in Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hames Foot Clinic Inc.
    2487 Mall Rd, Florence, AL 35630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 760-8485
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Alabama Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Circulation Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Hames, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1811058258
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • 3 Year Surgical Residency At Forum Health Western Reserve Care System In Youngstow, Oh
    • DPM - Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine
    • BS in Biology and Chemistry - University of North Alabama
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hames, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hames is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hames has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hames has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hames has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hames on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hames. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hames.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hames, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hames appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

