Dr. Hamant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Hamant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hamant, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Hamant works at
Locations
Lynnell P Gardner MD PC6761 E Tanque Verde Rd Ste 6, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 298-2313
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamant?
Dr. Hamant always gives me plenty of time to discuss issues, he never rushes me. He has found solutions for problems that have stumped other doctors. He always responds quickly to questions I send him through his online portal, sometimes even on weekends. I am grateful for his care.
About Dr. Michael Hamant, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1790741528
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamant works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamant. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.