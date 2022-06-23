Dr. Michael Ham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Ham, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clearwater, FL.
Dr. Ham works at
Nephrology Consultants of Pinellas617 Lakeview Rd Ste C, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 441-3724
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1962421081
Dr. Ham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ham works at
Dr. Ham has seen patients for Acidosis, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.