Dr. Michael Ham, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clearwater, FL.



Dr. Ham works at Nephrology Consultants of Pinellas in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.