Dr. Michael Halvonik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Halvonik, MD is a Pulmonologist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Inpatient Institute-pulmonary10496 Montgomery Rd Ste 103, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 793-2654
Tri-Health Pulmonary Medicine7697 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 624-3600
10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 502, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 793-2654
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams County Regional Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
Very knowledgeable. Speaks with patients not at them. Explains everything. Has a deep compassion for patients
About Dr. Michael Halvonik, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1538249404
- U Cinn
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
