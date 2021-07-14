Overview

Dr. Michael Halvonik, MD is a Pulmonologist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.



Dr. Halvonik works at Tri-Health Pulmonary Medicine in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.