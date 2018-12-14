Overview

Dr. Michael Halligan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Halligan works at CarolinaEast Cardiac, Thoracic And Vascular Surgery in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.