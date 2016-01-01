Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
Immediate Med10410 ABERCORN ST, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 927-6832
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Hall, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1871657031
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
