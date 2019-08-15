Dr. Michael Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Hall, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Covington, GA.
Dr. Hall works at
Radiotherapy Clinics of Georgia7174 WHEAT ST NE, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 787-4446
The Medical Group of South Florida1094 MILITARY TRL, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 622-6111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Although we were given several names for the radiation treatment, we were highly encouraged to consider doctors Hall and Hatoum and our choice in them was absolutely the right one. In addition to the seriousness of the disease, my family member is admittedly not easiest of patients, but the incredible manner in which doctors Hall and Hatoum managed her demeanor and cared for her really made all the difference in the world and I cannot thank them enough for literally, saving her life. After 20 rounds of radiation, I am happy to say that she is now cancer free! Special thanks also to the entire staff, including Katie & everyone else who made my family member feel as if she was their only patient. It was also a very welcome change to show up at a doctor’s office and not have to wait for treatment as she was seen immediately. If you or a family member are looking for the absolute best care in radiation treatment, doctors Michael Hall and Georges Hatoum should be your only choice!
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1386931764
- Allegheny General Hospital
- University of Florida
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
