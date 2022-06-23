Dr. Michael Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hall, MD
Dr. Michael Hall, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Encompass Medical Group373 W 101st Ter, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 942-8200Friday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
I find Dr. Hall to be a skilled perfectionist and that is to the advantage of all his patients. I've had hand surgury on both my hands and he did an outstanding job. I'm kind of sad because I won't be needing his services any more, I only have 2 hands. Dr. Hall is straight forward which might rug some the wrong way but trust me he is really a caring , fine and excellent doctor. Thanks Doc for caring for me.
About Dr. Michael Hall, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1245348382
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University Medicine and Science
- Swarthmore College
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
187 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
