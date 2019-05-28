See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Michael Halkos, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Halkos, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Halkos works at Emory Clinic Cardiothoracic Sgy in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Clinic Cardiothoracic Sgy
    5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-7200
  2. 2
    Emory Healthcare Employee Health Office
    550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 686-4411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown
  • Grady Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mitral Valve Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Atrial Fibrillation
Mitral Valve Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Atrial Fibrillation

Mitral Valve Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Atrial Fibrillation
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Disease
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Pericardial Disease
Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Tamponade
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Dissection
Empyema
Endocarditis
Esophageal Fistula
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Tumors, Benign
Impella Device
Lung Cancer
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Pleural Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Septal Defect
Ventricular Fibrillation
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 28, 2019
    As a retired physician, I had an acute rupture of my mitral valve. Dr. Halkos and his team kept me alive until surgery was possible and then did a most excellent endoscopic robotic repair, leaving me in better shape than before the rupture. I could not have asked for more, and the team could not have been any better. Even the hospital food was good! But the nursing staff at St. Joseph's is second to none. I am not recommending heart surgery for fun, but if you need it, you could not pick a better physician and team.
    About Dr. Michael Halkos, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801071501
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Residency
    • Emory University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Halkos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halkos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halkos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halkos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halkos works at Emory Clinic Cardiothoracic Sgy in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Halkos’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Halkos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halkos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halkos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halkos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

