Dr. Michael Halkos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Halkos, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Halkos works at
Locations
Emory Clinic Cardiothoracic Sgy5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-7200
Emory Healthcare Employee Health Office550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 686-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a retired physician, I had an acute rupture of my mitral valve. Dr. Halkos and his team kept me alive until surgery was possible and then did a most excellent endoscopic robotic repair, leaving me in better shape than before the rupture. I could not have asked for more, and the team could not have been any better. Even the hospital food was good! But the nursing staff at St. Joseph's is second to none. I am not recommending heart surgery for fun, but if you need it, you could not pick a better physician and team.
About Dr. Michael Halkos, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
