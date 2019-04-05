See All Oral Pathologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Michael Hale, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Hale, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology Practitioner in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus|University of Minnesota School of Dentistry

Dr. Hale works at Colorado Oral Surgery - Cherry Creek Office in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Oral Surgery - Cherry Creek Office
    400 S Colorado Blvd Ste 450, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0869
  2. 2
    Colorado Oral Surgery
    965 S Colorado Blvd Ste 205, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Complex Tooth Extraction
Corrective Jaw Surgery
Dental Bone Loss
Complex Tooth Extraction
Corrective Jaw Surgery
Dental Bone Loss

Treatment frequency



Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Corrective Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 05, 2019
    It's hard to get 'gushy' about an oral surgeon, but Dr. Hale is absolutely excellent! I had to have 2 teeth extracted. He was very precise, kept me comfortable, explained everything, & the extraction was painless (no sedation)! He spent at least 20 minutes discussing the options-which teeth to extract, which to implant etc. Great! He was realistic-didn't try to push me into expensive treatment that wasn't needed. He *personally* called me the evening of the procedure to see if I was OK! Wow!!
    Tom S in Highlands Ranch — Apr 05, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Hale, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295966505
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus|University of Minnesota School of Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hale, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hale works at Colorado Oral Surgery - Cherry Creek Office in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hale’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

