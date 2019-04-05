Dr. Michael Hale, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hale, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology Practitioner in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus|University of Minnesota School of Dentistry
Colorado Oral Surgery - Cherry Creek Office400 S Colorado Blvd Ste 450, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 963-0869
Colorado Oral Surgery965 S Colorado Blvd Ste 205, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 963-0868
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It's hard to get 'gushy' about an oral surgeon, but Dr. Hale is absolutely excellent! I had to have 2 teeth extracted. He was very precise, kept me comfortable, explained everything, & the extraction was painless (no sedation)! He spent at least 20 minutes discussing the options-which teeth to extract, which to implant etc. Great! He was realistic-didn't try to push me into expensive treatment that wasn't needed. He *personally* called me the evening of the procedure to see if I was OK! Wow!!
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus|University of Minnesota School of Dentistry
Dr. Hale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hale accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.