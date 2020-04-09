Overview

Dr. Michael Hajjar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from Georgetown University Medical Center and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hajjar works at Neuroscience Associates- Meridian in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.