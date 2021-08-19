Dr. Michael Hait, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hait is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hait, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in N Dartmouth, MA. They graduated from Technion Israel Inst Tech and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Hawthorn Medical Associates535 Faunce Corner Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr. Hait for my rheumatoid arthritis for almost 8 years. I think very highly of him as a person and as a doctor. The only problems I have had over the years are with his receptionists, who are the first hurdle you have to go through to get what you need. For example, we have worked out a treatment plan for my RA and when I see him at an appointment he has no problem renew my prescription for my treatment. However, if I need a prescription refill between visits, I have to call the office where I find a receptionist who tells me I can't have it. This has happened more than once. I always wind up saying that she should talk with Dr. Hait. However, the bottom line in the refill is never called in and I never get a callback to explain why we are changing my treatment plan. This is very frustrating. Dr. Hait is a caring person and when I see him in person he always tells me to bother him if there is a problem however, I never get past the front desk.
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- Technion Israel Inst Tech
Dr. Hait has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hait accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hait has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hait has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hait on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hait. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hait.
