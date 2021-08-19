See All Rheumatologists in N Dartmouth, MA
Dr. Michael Hait, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Hait, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in N Dartmouth, MA. They graduated from Technion Israel Inst Tech and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hait works at Hawthorn Medical in N Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hawthorn Medical Associates
    535 Faunce Corner Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 996-3991

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 19, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Hait for my rheumatoid arthritis for almost 8 years. I think very highly of him as a person and as a doctor. The only problems I have had over the years are with his receptionists, who are the first hurdle you have to go through to get what you need. For example, we have worked out a treatment plan for my RA and when I see him at an appointment he has no problem renew my prescription for my treatment. However, if I need a prescription refill between visits, I have to call the office where I find a receptionist who tells me I can't have it. This has happened more than once. I always wind up saying that she should talk with Dr. Hait. However, the bottom line in the refill is never called in and I never get a callback to explain why we are changing my treatment plan. This is very frustrating. Dr. Hait is a caring person and when I see him in person he always tells me to bother him if there is a problem however, I never get past the front desk.
    — Aug 19, 2021
    Rheumatology
    English
    1326028085
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Technion Israel Inst Tech
    Dr. Michael Hait, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hait is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hait has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hait has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hait has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hait on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hait. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hait.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hait, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hait appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.