Dr. Michael Haiken
Overview
Dr. Michael Haiken is a Dermatologist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Locations
Haiken Dermatology13691 Metro Pkwy Ste 310, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 768-1400Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Summerlin Office near Beaches20171 Summerlin Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 768-1400Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
While I have not seen Dr Haiken personally, everyone I have encountered, from one to the next, are truly awesome, caring, and helpful people. I can’t say enough good about them.
About Dr. Michael Haiken
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033148382
Education & Certifications
- University Miami School Of Medicine
- Cornell Ny Hospital
- Cooper Med Ctr
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haiken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haiken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haiken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haiken has seen patients for Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haiken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haiken speaks Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Haiken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haiken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haiken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haiken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.