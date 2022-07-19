Overview

Dr. Michael Hahn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ardmore, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Hahn works at Neuroscience Specialists PC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.