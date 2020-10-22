See All Neurosurgeons in Kingston, NY
Neurosurgery
3 (29)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Michael Hahn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellenville Regional Hospital and HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.

Dr. Hahn works at Michael S Hahn MD in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael S Hahn MD PC
    40 Hurley Ave Ste 14, Kingston, NY 12401 (845) 750-4193

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ellenville Regional Hospital
  HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Oct 22, 2020
    I just met with Dr. Hahn for an initial visit. It took me a second to realize he wants to get right to the point. That's ok. I have NEVER had a MD review my intake paperwork page by page and question so much. Having testing then back for a follow up. At this point I would highly recommend him.
    Susan Marshall Ellenville, NY — Oct 22, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Hahn, MD

    Neurosurgery
    30 years of experience
    English
    1124076914
    Education & Certifications

    VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
