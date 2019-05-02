Overview

Dr. Michael Hagmann, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Hagmann works at Children's Hospital Emergency in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.