Overview

Dr. Michael Haglund, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Haglund works at DUKE FAMILY MEDICINE CENTER in Durham, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Spinal Fusion and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.