Dr. Michael Haghighi, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (38)
Dr. Michael Haghighi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverview, FL. They graduated from The American U Of Caribbean|The American U Of Caribben and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.

Dr. Haghighi works at TGMG Riverview in Riverview, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    TGMG Riverview
    10647 Big Bend Rd, Riverview, FL 33579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Strep Test
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Strep Test
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Strep Test
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Allergies
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cellulitis
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Gait Abnormality
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
High Cholesterol
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Injuries
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Injection
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mole Evaluation
Muscle Weakness
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patch Testing
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Stitches
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinalysis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wart Removal
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Sep 18, 2019
    Very comprehensive office visit. Charming and well versed. Informative and friendly financial staff person. Great experience.
    Linda Ann Smith — Sep 18, 2019
    • Family Medicine
    • English, Persian
    • Male
    • 1770508707
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Louisiana State U
    • The American U Of Caribbean|The American U Of Caribben
    • Family Practice
    • Tampa General Hospital
    • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital

    Dr. Haghighi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haghighi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haghighi works at TGMG Riverview in Riverview, FL. View the full address on Dr. Haghighi’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Haghighi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haghighi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haghighi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haghighi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

