Dr. Michael Hagg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hagg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hagg works at
Locations
Urology Health Specialists100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 361, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 649-6420
Midlantic Urology1974 Sproul Rd Ste 106, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 259-3000
- 3 361 Lankenau Medical Building E, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 649-6420
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haag is thorough and very comforting. He takes time to help you understand all your options. Have been seeing him for quite a while and wouldn't change.
About Dr. Michael Hagg, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hagg speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.