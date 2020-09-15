Dr. Michael Hagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hagan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas Office Of The General Counsel and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Baylor University Medical Center and Liberty Hospital.
Dr. Hagan works at
Locations
Consultants in Gastroenterology, a Division of Digestive Health Specialists, LLC5330 N Oak Trfy Ste 102, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hagan is by far the best gastroenterologist I have seen. He will do his best to find your problem and then see to it that it is taken care of.
About Dr. Michael Hagan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas Office Of The General Counsel
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Liberty Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hagan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagan has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.