Dr. Michael Haddock, MD
Dr. Michael Haddock, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Haddock, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1518943307
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- L D S Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Haddock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haddock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Haddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddock has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haddock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
