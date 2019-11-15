See All Cardiologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Michael Habib, MD

Cardiology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Dr. Michael Habib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Habib works at MH Medical Center in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    MH Medical Center
    E5 Brier Hill Ct Ste E5, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 (732) 698-1331
    MH Medical Center
    680 Broadway Ste 503, Paterson, NJ 07514 (973) 653-5867

  Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Chest Pain
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Chest Pain
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    EmblemHealth
    Healthfirst
    Humana
    Locals (any local)
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    QualCare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 15, 2019
    One of the best cardiologist in all NJ. He is smart ,kind, highly efficient.
    Cardiology
    56 years of experience
    English, Arabic and Spanish
    1376678276
    SUNY Stonybrook
    Interfaith Med Ctr-U Hosp Brooklyn
    Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Cardiovascular Disease
    Dr. Michael Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Habib has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Habib has seen patients for Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

