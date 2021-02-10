Dr. Michael Haben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Haben, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Haben, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.
Dr. Haben works at
Locations
Brighton Surgery Centerllc980 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 442-1110
Unity Hospital1555 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 442-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haben stands out from the crowd in the amount of time spent on doctor-patient communication and future care plans. His practice is extremely patient-centric and deals thoroughly with not only mainstream medical issues in his specialty, but also takes the time to informally advise on other medical issues relating to the whole being. This is in distinct contrast to other specialist practices that tend toward a more assembly line high volume approach.
About Dr. Michael Haben, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1770515678
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology
