Dr. Michael Haag, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Haag, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park7901 W 135th St # 100, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 754-5091
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haag takes a very thorough look of all of your skin during the annual review. He answers any and all questions and offers a plan moving forward, if necessary. I've gone to him for years, as have my children, who are now grown, and we've always been pleased with his straight forward attitude and treatment plans. My children all had acne issues in their teens and he put them on plans that have worked wonderfully. They do not have any scarring or any recurring issues as adults.
About Dr. Michael Haag, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1649262692
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of S Fl Coll Of Med, Dermatology Univ Hosps & Clinics, Internal Medicine
- University Mo Columbia
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haag has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haag accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haag has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
599 patients have reviewed Dr. Haag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haag.
