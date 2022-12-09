See All Dermatologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Michael Haag, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Haag, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (599)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Haag, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Haag works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Michelle Eaton, PA
Michelle Eaton, PA
6 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park
    7901 W 135th St # 100, Overland Park, KS 66223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 754-5091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 599 ratings
    Patient Ratings (599)
    5 Star
    (425)
    4 Star
    (76)
    3 Star
    (42)
    2 Star
    (14)
    1 Star
    (42)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haag?

    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr. Haag takes a very thorough look of all of your skin during the annual review. He answers any and all questions and offers a plan moving forward, if necessary. I've gone to him for years, as have my children, who are now grown, and we've always been pleased with his straight forward attitude and treatment plans. My children all had acne issues in their teens and he put them on plans that have worked wonderfully. They do not have any scarring or any recurring issues as adults.
    Delilah — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Haag, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Haag, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haag to family and friends

    Dr. Haag's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haag

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Haag, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Haag, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649262692
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of S Fl Coll Of Med, Dermatology Univ Hosps & Clinics, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Mo Columbia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Nebraska College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Haag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haag has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haag accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Haag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haag works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Haag’s profile.

    Dr. Haag has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    599 patients have reviewed Dr. Haag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Haag, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.