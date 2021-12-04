Dr. Michael Guy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Guy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Guy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Guy works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Gynecologic Oncology2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 260, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guy?
Dr. Guy is amazing, he explains everything well. He takes his time with his patients. He is a kind physician. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Guy, MD
- Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1174773287
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Northeast Ohio Medical University
- Akron General Medical Center|Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guy works at
Dr. Guy has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Guy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.