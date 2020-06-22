Overview

Dr. Michael Gutman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Gutman works at North Valley ENT Associates PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.