Dr. Michael Gutman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gutman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gutman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Dr. Gutman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Valley ENT Associates PC3805 E Bell Rd Ste 5800, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 688-6500
-
2
North Valley Ear Nose and Throat6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 170, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 688-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gutman?
Ive been a patient of Dr. Gutman since 2007. I ended up having sinus surgery due to my issues. Surgery was very easy. No complications. No getting my nose packed and only needed pain meds for 2-3 days max. He did a great job and it totally turned things around for me health wise. I stopped getting sick all the time and my energy finally returned! Very good doc/surgeon and genuinely a nice man.
About Dr. Michael Gutman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952306458
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutman works at
Dr. Gutman has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gutman speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.