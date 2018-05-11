Dr. Michael Guthrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guthrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Guthrie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Guthrie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital.
Philadelphia Spinal Care Institute2410 S Broad St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions (215) 462-6600
- Nazareth Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Guthrie?
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1295733301
- Graduate Hospital
- George Washington School Of Medicine
