Dr. Michael Guthrie, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Guthrie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital.

Dr. Guthrie works at SPINAL CARE PAIN ASSOCS in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Philadelphia Spinal Care Institute
    2410 S Broad St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 462-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nazareth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 11, 2018
    Dr Guthrie is a very kind and caring guy. Always shows empathy and respect for his patients. As for the nurses in his office, most of them need to learn to speak to their patients. We're not all stoners, and yes even you who thinks you're high and mighty are not which will be brought to your attention today. I don't know who you thought you were speaking to but you picked the wrong guy yesterday. Your second mistake
    James Rodgers in Philadelphia — May 11, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Guthrie, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295733301
    Education & Certifications

    • Graduate Hospital
    • George Washington School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Guthrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guthrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guthrie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guthrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guthrie works at SPINAL CARE PAIN ASSOCS in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Guthrie’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthrie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthrie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guthrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guthrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

