Overview

Dr. Michael Gustavel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Gustavel works at Gustavel Orthopedics PLLC in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.