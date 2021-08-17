Dr. Michael Gurucharri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurucharri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gurucharri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gurucharri, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of Manatee701 Manatee Ave W Ste 202, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-2455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of D. Gurucharri’s for over ten years. He actively listens to his patients, is thorough, totally aware of latest approaches to medical problems, kind, has a good sense of humor, and is good with patients of all ages.
About Dr. Michael Gurucharri, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lebonheur Chldns Hosp
- U South Fla
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
