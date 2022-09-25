Dr. Michael Guo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Guo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Guo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Neuromuscular Fellowship at Columbia University, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Acupuncture Clinic2500 Nesconset Hwy, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 675-9508
- Mather Hospital
I was suffering with long haul covid and back and neck pain. Dr. Guo has made me whole again! He was highly recommended to me by another amazing doctor, my general practitioner, Dr. Marc Cimminio. I highly recommend Dr. Guo and his nice and professional staff!
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Columbia University-Presby Med Ctr
- Tufts New England
- St Elizabeth Medical Center St Elizabeth Hospital
- Neuromuscular Fellowship at Columbia University, School of Medicine
- Hunan Med University
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
