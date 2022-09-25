See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Michael Guo, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (92)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Guo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Neuromuscular Fellowship at Columbia University, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.

Dr. Guo works at Neurology Clinic (Comprehensive Neurology of LI) in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Chronic Neck Pain and Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Acupuncture Clinic
    2500 Nesconset Hwy, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 675-9508

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Chronic Neck Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Chronic Neck Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy

  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Stroke
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Dementia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Syncope
  View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Sep 25, 2022
    I was suffering with long haul covid and back and neck pain. Dr. Guo has made me whole again! He was highly recommended to me by another amazing doctor, my general practitioner, Dr. Marc Cimminio. I highly recommend Dr. Guo and his nice and professional staff!
    Lori Ann Pfeifer — Sep 25, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Guo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760456461
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University-Presby Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tufts New England
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Elizabeth Medical Center St Elizabeth Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Neuromuscular Fellowship at Columbia University, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hunan Med University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Guo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guo works at Neurology Clinic (Comprehensive Neurology of LI) in Stony Brook, NY. View the full address on Dr. Guo’s profile.

    Dr. Guo has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Chronic Neck Pain and Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Guo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

