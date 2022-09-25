Overview

Dr. Michael Guo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Neuromuscular Fellowship at Columbia University, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Guo works at Neurology Clinic (Comprehensive Neurology of LI) in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Chronic Neck Pain and Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.