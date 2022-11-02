Dr. Michael Guirl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guirl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Guirl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Guirl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio Stone855 Proton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-0952Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor and staff. Only complaint would be that the gentleman who tried to get an iv on me didn’t listen to me and ended up sticking me a free times and missing my vein. Had to have someone else get a line on me. I’m left were purple large bruises. Otherwise highly recommend this clinic.
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962496711
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
