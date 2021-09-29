Dr. Michael Guido III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guido III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Guido III, MD
Dr. Michael Guido III, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Guy Schwartz Office181 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
STRONGLY recommended Dr. Guido to Family&Friends&All the patient, who needs HIM. He is VERY Attentive, Smart, The REAL Doctor! Me & my husband are happy to be his patients!
About Dr. Michael Guido III, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Guido III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guido III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guido III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guido III has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guido III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Guido III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guido III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guido III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guido III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.