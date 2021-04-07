Dr. Michael Guese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Guese, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Guese, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Locations
Dr Tracy Paeschke & Dr Vito Calandro850 E Harvard Ave Ste 365, Denver, CO 80210 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guese has been my personal physician for 35 years. I have stayed with him for several reasons. First, he listens and responds to my issues and concerns. Second, he is very much an excellent internal medicine doctor and will refer gladly when necessary. I recommend him with no reservations.
About Dr. Michael Guese, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Guese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guese.
