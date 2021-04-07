See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. Michael Guese, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Guese, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Guese works at Harvard Avenue Internal Medicine in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Tracy Paeschke & Dr Vito Calandro
    850 E Harvard Ave Ste 365, Denver, CO 80210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 07, 2021
    Dr. Guese has been my personal physician for 35 years. I have stayed with him for several reasons. First, he listens and responds to my issues and concerns. Second, he is very much an excellent internal medicine doctor and will refer gladly when necessary. I recommend him with no reservations.
    Steve A — Apr 07, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Guese, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669513628
    Education & Certifications

    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Internal Medicine
