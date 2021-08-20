Dr. Michael Guerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Guerra, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Guerra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Michael E Guerra, MD244 Wesley Dr, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 792-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I received a recommendation for Dr. Guerra from a couple of friends. My appointments have always been on time. Nurses and Dr. Guerra were friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Michael Guerra, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023066552
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Texas A&M College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerra has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guerra speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.