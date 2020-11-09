Dr. Michael Gruber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gruber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gruber, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their residency with Mary Hitchcock Mem Hospital
Dr. Gruber works at
Locations
Aurora1400 S Potomac St Ste 110S, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (720) 764-6706
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Knowlegdeable and professional. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Gruber, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1578671699
Education & Certifications
- Mary Hitchcock Mem Hospital
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Neurocritical Care
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gruber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gruber works at
Dr. Gruber has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruber.
