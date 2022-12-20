Overview

Dr. Michael Groves, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Groves works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Salivary Gland Cancer and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

