Overview

Dr. Michael Grouws, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. Grouws works at North Memorial Health Clinic-Downtown Minneapolis in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.