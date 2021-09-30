Dr. Michael Groth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Groth, MD
Dr. Michael Groth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Louis M. Kwong M.d. A Medical Corporation9675 Brighton Way Ste 410, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-2525
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Masterful. Exceptional physician who improved the appearance 100% of my eyes/brows in less than 2 hours. He is truly the best at eyes/brows on the planet. Make an appt. for a consult & be patient. There is a wait but you can call each week for a cancelation. That’s how I avoided a 6 mos plus wait. You will save money, time, heartache with an inferior & way pricier surgeons. You will be SHOCKED & AMAZED at the results. The weight I felt from my eye/brow area was completely removed. He reviews photos from your teens, twenties & early 30s, like a master jeweler inspects a fine jewel. An honest, candid, smart, kind & compassionate surgeon.
About Dr. Michael Groth, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1902828007
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
