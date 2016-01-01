Overview

Dr. Michael Grossman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Grossman works at Champaign Dental Group in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in McAlester, OK, Elk City, OK and Enid, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Viral Hepatitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.