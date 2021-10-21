See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Grossbard, MD

Oncology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Grossbard, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Grossbard works at Physician Office in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Beth Israel Medical Center - Philipps Ambulatory Care Center
    10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 523-5419
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    New York Office
    240 E 38th St Fl 19, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-9305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 21, 2021
    Dr. Grossbard is amazing! He is kind, caring and knowledgeable. I was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma and met with a few oncologists before choosing Dr. Grossbard as my partner in my cancer journey and that is exactly what I got....a partner. He patiently answered all of my questions, made me feel at ease at a very tough time and cheered me on the whole way. I have already recommended him and his team to loved ones and will continue to. I am very grateful to have found him and am now cancer free.
    — Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Grossbard, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740263276
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • Massachusetts Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Grossbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grossbard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grossbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grossbard works at Physician Office in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Grossbard’s profile.

    Dr. Grossbard has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossbard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossbard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

